Rape accused Kim Avis extradited from America
- 9 September 2019
An Inverness man who is facing 24 charges including rape and sexual assault has been extradited to Scotland from America.
Kim Avis failed to appear at the Edinburgh High Court in March.
The 55-year old had been reported missing after allegedly going for a swim at Monastery Beach in Carmel, California, in February.
He was found in Colorado in July after an extensive search and was returned to the UK by US authorities.
Mr Avis, also known as Kim Gordon, is expected to appear in court on Monday.