A man was critically injured following a crash in Lewis in the Western Isles on Wednesday.

The collision involving a campervan and a van happened at about 10:30 on the A858 between Carloway Bridge and the Doune Braes Hotel.

Fire crews were called to the scene and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter, which was on exercise in the area, flew the man to hospital in Stornoway.

The A858 was closed to traffic for about 16 hours following the crash.