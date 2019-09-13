Ultra marathon plan for 80 mile Loch Ness circuit

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Loch Ness 360 Trail is an 80-mile circuit around the loch

Three marathons, an ultra marathon and a mountain bike challenge are to be held on the new Loch Ness 360 Trail.

Organised by Visit Inverness Loch Ness, next May's events will start and finish at locations around the loch, including Dores, Drumnadrochit and Fort Augustus.

The trail involves an 80-mile (129km) circuit around the loch.

Three marathons are being held over three days and entrants can run one, two or all three events. The ultra marathon has a 24-hour time limit.

It involves more than 3,000m (9,842ft) of ascent.

The Loch Ness 360 Challenge's mountain bike event starts and finishes in Dores, near Inverness.