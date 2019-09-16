Image copyright RNLI Loch Ness Image caption Members of RNLI Loch Ness responded to a report of a tent in the loch

RNLI volunteers said they encountered "unusually challenging conditions" on Loch Ness during high winds on Saturday.

Members of the loch's lifeboat crew were responding to a report of a tent floating near Fort Augustus.

The crew retrieved the tent and made a shoreline search for the owner.

Later, the volunteers went to the aid of the crew of a boat which was struggling with waves coming over the side.

Image copyright RNLI Loch Ness Image caption The tent was hauled out of the water and returned to its owner

The RNLI crew said the occupants of the boat "appeared to be in some distress due to the conditions".

They were escorted to the safety of Fort Augustus.