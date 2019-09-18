Teacher at school in Lewis charged with sexual offences
- 18 September 2019
A 60-year-old male teacher at a school in Lewis has been charged with sexual offences, Police Scotland has said.
He is due to appear in Stornoway Sheriff Court next month.
The teacher had been working as a supply teacher at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway.
Local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said it was aware of the charges and "appropriate steps" had been taken.