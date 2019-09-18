A 50-year-old man attempted to rape an Australian holidaymaker after befriending her, a court has heard.

Bruce Reid's 25-year-old victim was on a backpacking trip round Europe and was waiting for a bus in Inverness when he offered her a lift in his car.

She later agreed to go camping with him and was attacked during the trip.

Reid, of Cullen, has admitted attempting to rape the woman at the A862 between Kinlochewe and Torridon in the Highlands on 8 August last year.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that the woman fought off Reid and escaped after he had forced himself on her.

Fearing for her life, she tried to stab Reid with a camping multi-tool.

The tourist managed to grab her clothes and mobile phone and rang her boyfriend in Australia to ask for an emergency number for police in Scotland.

He told her it was 999. She dialled and then stayed on the phone speaking to an emergency operator for an hour, hiding in a bush, until the police arrived.

The court was told the woman, who has since returned to Australia, feels disassociated from her life, has struggled with work and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Judge Lady Stacey remanded Reid in custody and deferred sentence on him until next month.