Image copyright Spaceport 1 Image caption An artist's impression of Spaceport 1

Plans to launch satellites into space from a site in North Uist have received almost 600 objections.

Local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar is working with Ministry of Defence contractor QinetiQ and others on the project planned for Scolpaig.

Objectors, including North Uist Conservation Group, have concerns about its impact on the environment and how public consultation has been handled.

The comhairle has said the site would help boost the isles' economy.

The local authority, which is holding public meetings on the Spaceport 1 project on Thursday, said it was aware of the concerns.

Earlier this year, the comhairle agreed to invest about £1m to purchase the land needed and said test launches could be carried out later this year.

QinetiQ, which operates the nearby Ministry of Defence Hebrides Rocket Range, is a partner in the project.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise and consultancy Commercial Space Technologies are also involved.