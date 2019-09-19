Image copyright Cooke Inc Image caption The factory was closed in April this year

A closed down fish feed mill in Invergordon is to be reopened under new ownership.

More than 50 jobs were lost at the factory after the owners Skretting, a global company based in Norway, shut all its operations in the UK.

Canadian seafood company Cooke Inc has taken over the site.

MSP Gail Ross, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and Highland Council had been working with the mill's management to secure its long-term future.

In a statement in November last year, Skretting said it was shutting the plant due to over-capacity and low prices in the British market.

The facility shut in April.

Cooke Inc, which also has freshwater fish farms in Argyll, Clackmannanshire and Sutherland, said it planned to offer former employees jobs at the reopened mill.

The factory will manufacture fish feed for Cooke Aquaculture Scotland Limited, a salmon producer with facilities in the Shetland and Orkney.

Glenn Cooke, chief executive of Cooke Inc, said: "All of our salmon is reared using feeds that are manufactured in compliance with the highest standards for animal feed safety.

"We are excited to include domestic feed manufacturing in Scotland, adding to the vertical integration of our operations and further enhancing the full traceability of our fish."

In a tweet Ms Ross, SNP MSP for Caithness, Sutherland and Ross, said she was "absolutely delighted" the factory had been bought over.