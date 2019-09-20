Six Scottish wind farms awarded contracts

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Four onshore schemes are among the six wind farm projects

Six Scottish wind farm projects are set to go-ahead after being awarded UK government contracts to sell the electricity they would produce.

The scheme's include Forthwind and SSE Renewables' Seagreen Phase 1 which are both proposed for the Firth of Forth.

Four onshore wind farms - Muaitheabhal and Druim Leathann in Lewis and Hesta Head and Costa Head in Orkney - have also secured contracts.

The farms are expected to be built by 2025.

All six could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of 265,000 homes, according to industry body Scottish Renewables.

The approvals to sell electricity came through the UK government's Contracts for Difference (CfD) programme.

Two onshore wind farms - Lewis Wind Power's Stornoway Wind Farm in Lewis and the Viking Energy scheme in Shetland - along with the Moray West Offshore Wind Farm proposed for the Moray Firth did not win contracts.

The developers of these schemes have expressed disappointment, but hope to continue progressing with their plans.

'Good news'

Scottish Renewables' chief executive Claire Mack said the islands projects that had been successful was a significant development.

She said: "Scotland's islands have some of the best wind resource in Europe and the decision to award contracts to four projects today will mean economic, social and environmental benefits for communities in the Western Isles, Orkney.

"Wind power projects are lengthy commitments between developers and the communities where they are built.

"Construction jobs are important, but it's crucial to remember that wind farms require maintenance, and the supply chain companies which form and grow to deliver these projects will enjoy guaranteed work throughout their lifetimes."

Roddie MacKay, leader of Western Isles local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said it was "good news" two out of three planned wind farm developers had won contracts.

But he added: "It is hugely disappointing, however, that Stornoway Wind Farm has not achieved a CfD.

"We will be speaking to developers to understand how they wish to proceed in light of this news."

Stornoway Wind Farm missing out raises doubts about the future of a planned undersea cable to link Western Isles wind farms with the mainland power grid.

Called the interconnector, the cable would allow islands wind farm developers to export electricity to customers in the UK.