Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption A series of challenging races are held in Lochaber's hills and mountains in September

Hundreds of athletes have competed in running events in some of Scotland's highest mountains.

The three-day Salomon Skyline Scotland is held every September in Lochaber.

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The Mamores Vertical Kilometre is among the races

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption Competitors in the Ben Nevis Ultra

Friday saw more than 600 athletes compete in the Ben Nevis Ultra and the Mamores Vertical Kilometre.

The Ring of Steall Skyrace was held on Saturday and the Glen Coe Skyline race on Sunday.

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption The Glen Coe Skyline is another of the challenges that draws hundreds of entries

Image copyright No Limits Photography Image caption An athlete ascending Stob Dearg in Glen Coe

Three new trail races - a 5k, 10k and 18k - were also held this year.

All images are subject to copyright.