Police have said a man who died after a boat capsized in Brora harbour was William Sutherland. He was 51 and from the local area.

Mr Sutherland is thought to have been working on the 6m (20ft) lobster boat at the time of the incident, shortly before 16:10 on Monday.

He was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness but died later.

Another man who had been on the boat managed to swim to shore and was treated for minor injuries.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has started an investigation into the incident.