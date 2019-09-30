Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Bombskare were among the acts at the final Loopallu

The Loopallu music festival has been held for the last time.

The two-day event, which was in its 15th year, was staged in Ullapool in Wester Ross in the north west Highlands.

The last festival took place at the weekend.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Hunter and the Bear on stage at Loopallu

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption The Vatersay Boys were also one of the event's final acts

Organisers said increasing demand from tourists for local accommodation had made it harder for festival-goers to find somewhere to stay, and in turn keep the festival going.

This year's acts included Tide Lines, Bombskare, Idlewild, Hunter and the Bear, The Vatersay Boys and Peat and Diesel.

Image copyright Paul Campbell Image caption Actor David Hayman appeared on the festival's literary stage

Also appearing over the weekend were ONR, The Rezillos and Astrid.

Scottish film, stage and television actor and director David Hayman and award-winning novelist, poet and playwright Chris Dolan appeared on the festival's Literally Literary stage.

Image copyright Paul Campbell

All images the copyright of Paul Campbell.