Image copyright Skye Ferry Image caption The MV Glenachulish operates between Glenelg on the mainland and Kylerhea in Skye

Skye's historic car ferry is 50 years old.

The MV Glenachulish is the world's last sea-going, manually-operated, turntable ferry.

It is operated on the oldest crossing to Skye from the mainland, taking cars and passengers over the Kylerhea Straits between Glenelg and Kylerhea.

A car ferry has crossed the straits since 1934, and the Glenachulish carries about 12,000 passengers every year.

Built in Troon in South Ayrshire by the Ailsa Shipbuilding Company, the boat is operated by a community-owned company.