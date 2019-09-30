Image copyright Skye MRT Image caption The rescue, north of Portree, was the latest in Skye MRT's busiest year for incidents

A man had to be rescued after falling at a waterfall in Skye.

He had abseiled to a location at the beauty spot near Storr Lochs Power Station to take photographs, before falling about 4m (15ft) into a pool.

His friends raised the alarm and nine members of Skye Mountain Rescue Team were called out to rescue him.

In a five-hour operation, the rescuers climbed to where the man had fallen and then stretchered him to a location suitable for a helicopter to land.

The casualty was flown by Stornoway Coastguard helicopter to the Dr MacKinnon Memorial Hospital at Broadford for treatment.

Friday's rescue north of Portree, was Skye MRT's 61st call-out of 2019, the team's busiest year for incidents.