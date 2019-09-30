Athletes set new record for rowing Loch Ness

Image copyright GB8 Image caption A team of athletes broke the record on Saturday

The record for the time it takes to row the length of Loch Ness has been broken just three months after it was set.

A team of GB athletes achieved the new time of two hours, four minutes and 57.7 seconds on Saturday.

The rowers were 22 minutes faster than a record set by a team of rowers led by Dumfries-born explorer Jock Wishart in June.

Among the athletes involved in the new record was Olympic rower Alan Sinclair from Munlochy on the Black Isle.

The new time for the the 21-mile (33km) journey from Fort Augustus to Dores was set during the Monster The Loch boating event, which featured more 50 craft.