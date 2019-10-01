Image copyright PA Media

Thousands of military personnel are to take part in a major UK-led military exercise starting this week.

Joint Warrior is held twice a year, in spring and autumn.

Starting on Saturday and continuing until 17 October, the second of this year's exercises will involve warships, submarines and aircraft.

Most of the training takes place around Scotland's north, north west and north east coasts and will include live-firing at ranges such as Cape Wrath.

The Clyde will be a gathering point for many of the ships involved and some of the aircraft will operate from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray.

The Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and British Army will be joined by forces from 16 other nations, including France, Denmark, Estonia, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the US.