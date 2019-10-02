Image copyright Casey McIntyre Image caption The festival will run its photography contest, which was won this year Casey McIntyre

The headline events for the second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival have been announced.

The celebration of astronomy was first held in the Isle of Lewis in February this year and drew interest from across the Western Isles.

Next Februrary's events include a jazz music event featuring astronomer and Sky at Night presenter Chris Lintott.

Also, The Only Light Was Stars, a supernova-themed show by award-winning singer-songwriter Karine Polwart.

The festival will also hold its photography competition and an exhibition of the shortlisted entries.

This year's winning image, called Meet Steve, was taken by Berneray-based photographer Casey McIntyre.

It showed a mysterious phenomenon known as a Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement (Steve), which appears during displays of the Aurora Borealis.