Image copyright LPhot Alex Ceolin Image caption HMS Prince of Wales achieved 25 knots during a test of its six engines in the North Sea

Britain's newest aircraft carrier hit its top speed for the first time during sea trials in the North Sea, off Scotland this week.

The Royal Navy said HMS Prince of Wales achieved 25 knots when its six engines were pushed to "full throttle".

The warship, built at Rosyth at a cost of £3bn, is being tested in the North Sea and Outer Moray Firth.

HMS Prince of Wales is the second of two new aircraft carriers constructed at the shipyard in Fife.

The first of the ships, HMS Queen Elizabeth, conducted sea trials in the Moray Firth and North Sea in 2017.