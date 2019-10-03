Image copyright HIE Image caption The spaceport's developers have described the design as eco-friendly

The proposed design for a Scottish spaceport's launch operations control centre (LOCC) has been unveiled.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) is heading up the Space Hub Sutherland project on the north Highland coast.

The control centre, a launch pad complex and "antenna farms" are planned for a site of about 815 acres (330 ha) south east of the village of Tongue.

The design of the LOCC has been described as "eco-friendly" and includes a sloping grass-covered roof.

Also proposed are a rocket assembly building, launch towers and security fencing.

Between 15 to 20 staff could be based at the LOCC and would be responsible for the launch of rockets carrying small satellites.

HIE, which is working with private companies, including aerospace firm Orbex, is expected to seek planning permission in December.