National plan for helping Scotland's islands

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shetland is among the islands facing the challenge of depopulation

A National Islands Plan setting out the priorities for helping Scotland's islands has been proposed by the Scottish government.

Tackling depopulation, a lack of housing and the need for improvements to transport and health services are among the objectives.

The plan, promising a "framework for action" has been drawn up following consultation with island communities.

It comes about a year after the passing of the Islands (Scotland) Bill.

The "practical strategic objectives" also include improvements to economic development and digital connectivity, tackling fuel poverty and providing greater support for education and arts, culture and language.

Depopulation has been described as a "real threat" to the sustainability of many, although not all, of Scotland's island communities, according to the plan.

It said Orkney and Shetland are projected to lose 2.2% of their populations by the year 2041, and the Western Isles 14%.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The national plan for Scotland's islands follows the passing of Islands (Scotland) Bill last year

The government has suggested working with young islanders to identify measures to encourage them to stay or return to the islands.

On transport, a long-term plan and investment programme for new ferries and the development of ports has been proposed.

A review of the impacts of Road Equivalent Tariff, a scheme allowing fares to be realigned with the equivalent cost of travelling by road, has also been proposed.

Islands Minister Paul Wheelhouse said the consultation involved visiting 41 islands to meet islanders.

He said: "The plan, and the objectives and commitments within it, are only part of the answer.

"I now look forward to taking the plan forward and translating it into action."