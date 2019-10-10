Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Kessock Bridge was constructed almost 40 years ago

The Kessock Bridge in the Highlands has been given listed building status.

When it was completed in 1982, the crossing near Inverness was the first multi-cable-stayed bridge in the UK and largest of its kind in Europe.

It was designed to withstand extreme weather and potential earthquakes caused by geological movement in the Great Glen Geological Fault.

It has been given the crossing category B status in recognition of it being of special architectural interest.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has listed the structure following a public consultation.

The Kessock Bridge carries the A9 from Inverness to the Black Isle, crossing the Kessock Narrows between the Beauly and Inverness Firths.

Ferry replacement

It is the third bridge in Scotland to be listed in the last 12 months, following the Erskine and Kylesku bridges.

Listed buildings "enrich Scotland's landscape" and are representative of different parts of Scottish history, according the HES.

Many listed structures are of interest architecturally or historically. But to be listed, a building must be of "special' architectural or historic interest", said HES.

The Kessock Bridge was designed by German bridge engineer Hellmut Homberg, who died in 1990.

It was built as a replacement for a ferry that crossed between North Kessock and Inverness.

About 30,000 vehicles use the crossing every day.