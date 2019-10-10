Image copyright Sandie Maciver Image caption Arnish was brought back into use to make supports for turbines in an offshore wind farm

Workers at a fabrication yard have been served with redundancy notices just six months after the site was brought back into use.

Arnish in Lewis had been mothballed for about a year when it was reopened in March to manufacture parts for an offshore wind farm.

The contract was expected to create work for more than 80 people. It is understood 60 are employed at the yard.

Unite Scotland and the GMB said new contracts needed to be secured.

The unions said the issuing of the notices had come as a "major blow" to the workforce.

The Scottish government said it would provide support for any staff affected by redundancy at the BiFab yard.

BiFab, which also has yards in Methil and Burntisland in Fife, has previously received help from the government to avoid the threat of administration.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish government said: "Some contracts are nearing completion, but by working with the company to secure new business, we hope to provide the best means of creating jobs in the longer term for both the Fife and Isle of Lewis communities.

"We will provide support for any staff affected by redundancy through our Partnership Action for Continuing Employment initiative."

Arnish was brought back into use earlier this year to make piles to support wind turbines for the Moray East scheme in the Moray Firth.