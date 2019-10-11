Image copyright Global Energy Group Image caption The jetty is at the Port of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth

An engineering company has taken over the lease of a shutdown oil field's oil terminal jetty.

Global Energy Group said the structure at its Port of Nigg on the Cromarty Firth would be put to use as a deep-water berth for large ships.

The former Beatrice field jetty was built to accommodate vessels up to 290m (951ft) long.

Oil industry and offshore renewable energy project ships are expected to use the jetty.

The Beatrice field in the Moray Firth is in the process of being decommissioned.

Oil and gas company Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Ltd is removing five platform structures, power cables and two wind turbines.

The Ministry of Defence had an interest in using the platforms as a training facility, but decided not to pursue this idea further.