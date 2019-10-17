Red squirrels relocated to Highlands woodland

Image copyright Getty Images

Red squirrels are being reintroduced to a woodland in Sutherland.

About 20 animals from populations in Moray and near Inverness are being trapped and then relocated to Ledmore and Migdale Woods near Spinningdale.

The woods' own red squirrels, like in other in areas of the Highlands, have long died out.

Findhorn-based charity Trees for Life, which has relocated squirrels to other parts of the region, worked with Woodland Trust Scotland on the project.

Ledmore and Migdale Woods on the shores of the Dornoch Firth includes one of Britain's most northerly oakwoods, a habitat described as perfect for squirrels.

Because red squirrels travel between trees and avoid crossing large open spaces, they cannot reach some woods in the Highlands where the animals have disappeared.

Trees for Life has previously relocated reds from their strongholds in and around Inverness and Moray to woods at Shieldaig, the Coulin Estate near Kinlochewe, Plockton, Inverewe, the Reraig peninsula, Attadale and Letterewe.