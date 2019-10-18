Image copyright Network Rail Scotland Image caption Overnight upgrade work near Bridge of Orchy

Network Rail engineers have completed upgrades and refurbishment work of bridges and drains along a part of the West Highland Line.

The line was closed between Crianlarich and Fort William from 5-14 October to allow for engineering work to take place.

Network Rail said staff worked around the clock on making improvements to bridges and renewing under-track drainage systems on the line.

Bridges near Spean Bridge and Corrour were refurbished and repainted, while the timber deck was renewed and metalwork was repaired at Auch Viaduct near Bridge of Orchy.

Drainage culverts beneath the track between Tyndrum Upper and Bridge of Orchy were also upgraded.

The platforms at Rannoch were rebuilt as part of the work, which was carried out as part of more than £5m of investment in the line.

Network Rail said work on the refurbishment of Auch Viaduct was ongoing and included strengthening, blasting and painting steel work. The revamp is to be completed in 2020.

