Image caption The aircraft carrier was photographed in Invergordon

Britain's newest and largest warship has refuelled and taken on supplies at the Highland port of Invergordon.

The £3bn aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been undergoing sea trials in the Moray Firth and North Sea.

The 65,000-tonne vessel sailed from the Cromarty firth on Sunday evening to resume a final week of sea trails off the north east coast of Scotland.

The warship is due to make for Portsmouth, her new home, when the sea trials are completed.

HMS Prince of Wales is the sister ship of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Both carriers have been built to carry up to 36 new F-35 jets, as well as helicopters.

The ship is expected to commission into the Royal Navy next year, and should be fully ready for frontline duties from 2023.