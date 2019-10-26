Highlands & Islands

Pedestrian killed in A82 lorry crash at Drumnadrochit

  • 26 October 2019
A woman has died after being struck by a lorry in the Highlands.

The 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A82 at Drumnadrochit.

Police said they were called to the crash at 13:20 on Friday.

A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing into the crash. A full report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

