Image copyright NOSAS Image caption One of the two stones was found to have been decorated with carvings never before seen on a Pictish stone

A project to conserve two newly-discovered ancient carved standing stones has secured key funding.

Archaeologists found the Pictish stones hidden by vegetation at an early Christian church site near Dingwall in the Highlands earlier this year.

Historic Environment Scotland has awarded £5,000 to the North of Scotland Archaeological Society.

The money will be put towards to costs of conserving the stones and having them displayed at a local museum.

One of the 1,200-year-old stones was decorated with "two massive beasts".

Archaeologists said the carvings have never been seen before on a Pictish stone.

The Picts created intricately decorated standing stones.

They also constructed impressive hill forts to defend themselves against rival tribes and invaders, including the Romans, Angles and the Vikings.