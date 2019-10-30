Image copyright SAMS Image caption A team from the Scottish Association for Marine Science erected the array on Monday

A piece of equipment designed to help Scottish avalanche forecasters has been installed in the Cairngorms.

The equipment will provide measurements on snow depth as well as the rate of subsequent thawing.

A team at the Argyll-based Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) erected their array amid wintry conditions on Monday.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) provides forecasts between December and mid-April.

The service is used by climbers, hillwalkers and snowsports enthusiasts.

Sams' equipment was inspired by technology called Snow and Ice Mass Balance Arrays, which are typically used to measure sea ice thickness in the Arctic.

The team was helped by staff from the Cairngorm Mountain snowsports resort near Aviemore to install the kit at an altitude of 900m (2,953ft).

It is the third season the array has been erected.