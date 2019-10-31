Injured Cairngorms hillwalker flown to hospital
- 31 October 2019
A hillwalker was flown to hospital after getting injured in wintry conditions in the Cairngorms.
A coastguard helicopter was called in after members of Braemar Mountain Rescue Team located the 57-year-old during a search on Wednesday night.
The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.
An Inverness Coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue operation.