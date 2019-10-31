Injured Cairngorms hillwalker flown to hospital

Image copyright MCA Image caption The man was flown to hospital by the coastguard

A hillwalker was flown to hospital after getting injured in wintry conditions in the Cairngorms.

A coastguard helicopter was called in after members of Braemar Mountain Rescue Team located the 57-year-old during a search on Wednesday night.

The man was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness for treatment.

An Inverness Coastguard helicopter was involved in the rescue operation.