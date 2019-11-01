Pay phone removal plan prompts Highland backlash

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A payphone at Glenfinnan could be taken over by the local community

Telecoms giant BT is facing calls to save more than half of the 110 public pay phones it wants to remove from the Highlands.

It follows concerns about a lack of provision given poor mobile phone coverage in the area.

Highland Council said it planned to object to the removal of 55 pay phones following a public consultation.

It also said some communities were considering taking on responsibility for the phones themselves.

They included those living in or near Nairn, Dingwall, Glenfinnan, Kiltarlity, Dundonnell and Lochbroom.

The local authority's environment, development and infrastructure committee is due to discuss their response to BT's plans at a meeting next week.