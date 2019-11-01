A man is due to stand trial next year charged with the rape of three women and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Kim Avis, 55, faced 25 charges during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The allegations span January 1997 and March 2019, mainly at addresses in Inverness.

The accusations include claims he also attempted to rape one of the women when she was 12. Mr Avis denies the charges.

Other accusations on the indictment include breach of the peace as well as threatening and abusive behaviour.

Mr Avis solicitor Lorenzo Alonzi pled not guilty on his behalf.

The trial is due to held in March next year in Edinburgh.