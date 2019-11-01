Image copyright Family handout Image caption Chloe Morrison died in last month's incident

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a pedestrian was killed on the A82 in the Highlands.

Chloe Morrison, 26, from Drumnadrochit, died after she was struck by a lorry at about 13:10 on Friday 25 October.

Police Scotland said officers were continuing to investigate the incident and appealed for witnesses.

The Scania HGV involved had travelled from Uig in Skye along the A87 and A887 before joining the A82 northbound at Invermoriston.

The flatbed lorry was a equipped with an HIAB crane, police said.

Sgt Ewan Calder said: "As part of these inquiries we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the lorry on the road before the collision happened.

"I would urge anyone who may have travelled along any part of the route between Uig and Drumnadrochit last Friday to consider whether they may have seen the lorry and let us know if they have.

"Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and let us know if you find anything of note."

He added: "Chloe's family and friends remain very much in our thoughts while we carry out this work."