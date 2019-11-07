Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jacqueline Ullmer was last seen at her home in the early hours of 31 August

A body found in a river in Moray has been confirmed as a woman who went missing from her home in the Highlands two months ago.

Jacqueline Ullmer, 61, was last seen at her home in Station Road, Carrbridge, in the early hours of 31 August.

Her body was found in the River Spey at Garmouth, near Fochabers, on 22 October.

The river was searched by police divers where it flows through Carrbridge in the days following her disappearance.

Det Insp Donnie Macdonald said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Jacqueline and we are supporting them through this difficult time.

"I would also like to take the opportunity to thank all those who have assisted us in this extensive inquiry."

Mountain rescuers, a coastguard helicopter and police divers were involved in the effort to find her.

Extensive searches were made of woodland and the River Spey at Carrbridge.

Police also sought sighting from drivers who had on the nearby A9 at the time she was last seen.