Train services between the Highlands and Glasgow and Edinburgh have been disrupted by "heavy flooding" on the line, ScotRail has warned.

The flooding affected the railway between Inverness and Carrbridge.

The line was closed until 10:25 when engineers managed to reopen the line, but there is a 5mph speed restriction and services continue to be disrupted.

NetworkRail Scotland said a second line of track at the scene, the down loop, remained closed.

The flooding follows snowfall in the Cairngorms and heavy rain.

In Dumfries and Galloway, flooding has closed the A75 at Barlae between Glenluce and Newton Stewart.

Diversions have been put in place with westbound drivers facing a 30-mile (48km) detour and those heading east about 16 miles (25km).