Police have appealed for witnesses to two separate serious assaults in the Highlands in the early hours of Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was treated in hospital after an incident in Inverness' Academy Street at about 03:00.

Police want to trace a man who spoke with a Liverpool accent and may have links to the Elgin area.

A 27-year-old man was assaulted by two men in a car park in Tain's Argyle Court at about 04:30.

He suffered a number of injuries to his face and was treated by paramedics.

One of his attackers was described as being white, in his mid to late 20s, about 6ft tall, of a slim build with short dark hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

The other man was described as white, in his mid to late 20s, about 5ft 10in tall, of a slim build with short dark hair and was wearing a black jacket with black tracksuit bottoms.

The man police want to trace following the Inverness assault was described as being white, about 5ft 9ins tall, in his early 20s, of slim build, with short brown hair.

He was wearing black Vans trainers, light coloured trousers and a dark long sleeved jumper with a zip half way down the front. He was believed to have been accompanied by a second man.