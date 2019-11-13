Surfer dies after being pulled from sea in Isle of Lewis
- 13 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died after getting into difficulty while surfing off a beach in the Isle of Lewis.
He was pulled from the sea at Barvas and emergency services were alerted at about 11:44.
Police said the man was flown to Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway where he was pronounced dead.
Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.