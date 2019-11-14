'Deep rumble' as earthquakes felt in Glen Coe
- 14 November 2019
Two small earthquakes were felt in Glen Coe on Wednesday evening.
People who live in and around Ballachulish have also told of hearing a deep rumbling sound.
British Geological Survey, which records seismic activity, detected a magnitude 1.9 earthquake at 17:40 and a magnitude 1.7 quake six minutes later.
A number of small earthquakes are regularly recorded in the Highlands and Inner Hebrides. They have previously been recorded in Fort William and Jura.