'Deep rumble' as earthquakes felt in Glen Coe

People in Ballachulish reported hearing a deep rumble

Two small earthquakes were felt in Glen Coe on Wednesday evening.

People who live in and around Ballachulish have also told of hearing a deep rumbling sound.

British Geological Survey, which records seismic activity, detected a magnitude 1.9 earthquake at 17:40 and a magnitude 1.7 quake six minutes later.

A number of small earthquakes are regularly recorded in the Highlands and Inner Hebrides. They have previously been recorded in Fort William and Jura.