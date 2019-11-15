Man dies in hospital after falling from roof in Lewis
- 15 November 2019
A man has died in hospital after falling from the roof of a business premises in Lewis.
The 58-year-old suffered serious head injuries in the industrial accident in Bragar on Wednesday morning.
Police said he died in Western Isles General Hospital in Stornoway on Thursday.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed."