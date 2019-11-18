Body found during search for missing Calum MacKenzie
- 18 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a man missing in the Highlands have found a body.
The body was recovered from the River Averon in Alness during the search for Calum MacKenzie.
Mr MacKenzie, 41, was reported missing from Alness on 7 November.
Police Scotland - thanking the public for search efforts - said in a statement: "A post mortem examination is to take place and Calum's family have been made aware of developments."