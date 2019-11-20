Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Mod attracts thousands of entrants to its competitions which include in singing and dancing

Gaelic's showcase of language, song and arts is facing a cut in funding from one of its main supporters.

The Royal National Mod receives £40,000 annually from Highland Council under an agreement which comes to an end after next year's festival in Inverness.

The local authority is committed to continued support of the Mod, but at a reduced cost of £37,500 annually over the next four years.

Councillors have been asked to approve the new funding package.

Highland Council has also proposed the Mod be held in its area in 2024, 2028 and 2032.

The Mod is held in a different Scottish town or city each year. This year's event was held in Glasgow and previous festivals have been in Paisley, Dunoon, Oban and venues in Lochaber.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors and entrants to its competitions, which include singing, music and dancing.

Next year's Inverness Royal National Mod runs from 9-17 October.