Three people have suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in crashed into a house and caught fire.

The incident on the Isle of Lewis happened on the A857, after the junction with the A858, known as Barvas Corner, at about 01:30.

Three men in the car, aged 22, 32 and 36, and a 61-year-old woman who was in the house were removed by police.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

The driver and two passengers of the blue Vauxhall Zafira were taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Sgt Donald Sinclair, of Police Scotland, said: "Our inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash or who saw a blue Vauxhall Zafira being driven on the A857 before 1.30am to come forward.

"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries."