A car that crashed into a house before catching fire had been involved in a police chase, it has been confirmed.

Three people suffered serious injuries in the smash on the A857 on the Isle of Lewis on Saturday.

A 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Stornoway Sheriff Court on 10 December.

The incident has been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

It is thought the actions of officers in the lead up to the crash will be looked into.

A Pirc spokesman said: "As is standard procedure, Police Scotland have referred to the Pirc the circumstances of an incident in the early hours of Saturday 23 November 2019 on the Isle of Lewis.

"We are now carrying out an assessment to determine whether a full investigation is required."

The car ended up standing upright on its bonnet, leaning against the house.

The driver and two passengers of the blue Vauxhall Zafira were taken to Western Isles Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A 61-year-old woman who was in the house was rescued by police.