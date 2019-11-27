Work to create 200 car parking spaces at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness is nearing completion.

The £620,000 project is being paid for by a special fund from the NHS Endowment Board to help alleviate a shortage of spaces at the site.

NHS Highland said a barrier to stop people using the area as a free car park would be installed.

It follows concern about patients reportedly missing appointments because they were unable to park.

The work on creating two overspill car parks on the Highland's biggest hospital site, started at the beginning of November and is expected to be finished at the end of the month.