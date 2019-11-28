Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Two pairs of two zip lines have been proposed

Planning permission has been sought for a "zip wire experience" in the west Highlands.

Two pairs of two zip lines have been proposed for a site at Kinlochleven in Lochaber.

One of the lines would be 875m (2,871ft) long and finish on a pontoon in Loch Leven.

The visitor attraction has been proposed by Jahama Highland Estates, part of a group of companies that own the Lochaber Smelter near Fort William.

Getting to the attraction would involve taking an electric-powered "land train".

Highland Council planning officers have recommended that next week's south planning applications committee grant permission.

Jahama Highland Estates owns a total of more than 114,000 acres (46,134 ha) of land around Fort William, Kinlochleven and Laggan.