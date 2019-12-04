Image copyright Horner and Maclennan Landscape Architects Image caption Two zip line routes have been proposed for Kinlochleven

Highland councillors have been asked to approve plans for a zip wire attraction in Lochaber.

Two zip lines have been proposed for a site at Kinlochleven.

One of the lines would span 1,050m (3,444ft), while the other would be 1,470m (4,822ft) long, and both would end on a pontoon in Loch Leven.

The visitor attraction has been proposed by Jahama Highland Estates, part of a group of companies that own the Lochaber Smelter near Fort William.

Image copyright Horner and Maclennan Landscape Architects Image caption The lines would take people over Loch Leven

Getting to the attraction would involve transfers by electric bus. A boat would then take people back to shore from the pontoon.

Highland Council planning officers have recommended that next week's south planning applications committee grant permission.

Jahama Highland Estates owns more than 114,000 acres (46,134 ha) of land around Fort William, Kinlochleven and Laggan.