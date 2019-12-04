Image copyright Richard Dorrell/Geograph Image caption The site has been derelict for almost two decades

Plans for a 175-bedroom hotel on derelict land that once housed Inverness's swimming baths could be given the go-ahead later.

The site on the banks of the River Ness, near the city centre, has been empty for almost 20 years.

It has been derelict since the closure of the Glebe Street Swimming Pool.

Dutch development company Vastint Hospitality will seek planning permission for the hotel from Highland councillors at a meeting on Wednesday.

Council planning officials have recommended councillors grant permission.

If built the hotel would be operated by the Mariott hotel chain.