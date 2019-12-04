Image copyright Hey family Image caption Hamish Hey died in 2016

A new children's play area is to be built in memory of an eight-year-old boy who died from cancer.

Hamish Hey, of Nairn, was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive soft tissue cancer when he was two in 2011.

He received intensive treatment but in 2016 he was found to have an inoperable tumour. Hamish died later that year.

Inspired by how he dealt with his illness, the local community has rallied behind his family's fundraising for a new community feature in Nairn.

Following public consultation, the feature is set to be delivered in the form of a "Splash Pad" water play area.

It is to be built on the site of an existing outdoor paddling pool at the town's beachside Links. Construction work is due to start early next year.

Team Hamish, a charity set up by the Hey family, Nairn Common Good Fund and Highland Council are jointly funding the project.

Image copyright Vortex Image caption An illustration of the planned Splash Pad

Hamish's parents Sam and Susan Hey said they were "thrilled" the play area was to be built.

Mr Hey said: "We have received so much support from the Nairn community over the last few years and people have been incredibly generous in contributing money towards developing something positive on the Links.

"We are really pleased that people can see where their money is going and what a fantastic facility this will be for the whole community."

Malcolm MacLeod, of Highland Council, said further improvements would be made to the Links.

He said: "There has been significant consultation over recent years to think about how the community want to progress and develop the Links area for Nairn.

"This is the first phase of the Links development. It will reinvigorate the area and hopefully attract more people and visitors to the Links."

Image caption Team Hamish's logo is a rainbow

Hamish's first cancer diagnosis was followed by months of intensive treatment, including chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

His second diagnosis in 2016, an inoperable, incurable tumour in his brainstem, came when his mum was receiving treatment herself for breast cancer.

The Hey family raised funds to support charities that helped Hamish with his treatment and care.

Team Hamish was set up in 2016 to raise money for the building of a new community feature in Nairn.

The charity's logo is a rainbow. Every day for about two weeks after he died his family had seen a rainbow in the sky.