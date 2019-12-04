Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption Prof Boyd Robertson has been interim chairman since February

Academic and Gaelic ambassador Prof Boyd Robertson has been appointed NHS Highland's chairman on a permanent basis.

He has served in the role on an interim basis since February following the resignation of David Alston, a former Highland councillor.

Prof Robertson has received multiple awards for his services to education and Gaelic.

He is a former principal of Skye's Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Gaelic college.

NHS Highland covers a large area, including the Highlands, Skye and parts of Argyll.

Its hospitals include Raigmore in Inverness and the Belford in Fort William.

NHS Highland has faced a number of challenges this year.

Allegations of a "bullying culture" were investigated by a QC-led independent review, and the health board had to deal with a projected deficit of £19.9m in 2018/19.