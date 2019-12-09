Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police said extensive efforts were being made to find Derek Mackay

A man missing in the Highlands is considered to be a risk to the public, police have said.

Derek Mackay, 33, of Invergordon, has failed to comply with conditions of a court order.

Det Insp Craig Still said he wanted to reassure the public "considerable and extensive efforts" were being made to find him.

Mr Mackay is described as being 5ft 8in tall, of medium build, with a fair complexion with short brown hair.

Det Insp Still said: "We want to trace Derek Mackay as quickly as possible and I'd be interested to hear from anyone who has information.

"I would ask people not approach Mr Mackay if you believe you have seen him. Instead please call Police Scotland on 101 as soon as you can."